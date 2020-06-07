UPDATE: Forensics being used to identify bodies found in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police will need to use forensics to identify the three bodies that were found burnt beyond recognition in St Thomas this morning.

Head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said the police are checking their missing persons' records, but at this point only forensics can identify the bodies.

The remains of three people were found in the community of Pear Tree River, just above Port Morant in St Thomas this morning.

