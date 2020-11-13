Forestry Department clamps down on illegal activities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men have been found guilty of breaches of the Forest Act (1996), and Forest Regulations (2001), as the Forestry Department continues to clamp down on illegal activities in forest estates across the island.

They have been identified as 31-year-old Andre Salabi and 63-year-old Alexander Cahoon, both of Town Head District in Westmoreland.

According to the department, Salabi was found guilty of felling trees and carrying a power saw in a forest reserve and removing forest produce, while his accomplice Cahoon, was found guilty of removing forest produce.

The department said both men were fined a cumulative sum of $60,000 when they appeared in the Westmoreland Parish Court in Savanna-la-Mar last month.

Meanwhile, the public is being reminded that it is illegal to remove timber and forest produce from a forest estate without the proper permits and licences.

Senior Director of the Forest Enforcement Services Branch at the Forestry Department, Tanika Stewart said, “We are encouraging everyone to go the legal route by obtaining a permit or licence so we can better manage and conserve our forest resources for the benefit of present and future generations.”

Citizens are also being encouraged to call the Forestry Department at 876-618-3205 to report any illegal activity that may be observed in any forest estate. The department noted that all information provided will be handled with the strictest of confidence, and individuals are not required to provide their names or contact information when making reports.