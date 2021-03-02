Forestry Department distributes 80 trees for World Wildlife Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Forestry Department has distributed 80 trees to be planted at five schools in observance of World Wildlife Day on March 3.

World Wildlife Day will be observed this year under the theme, “Forests & Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”.

The department said trees will be planted at Rhodes Hall High and Green Island High schools in Hanover; Grants Mountain Primary, St Ann; Montego Bay High, St James; and Godfrey Stewart High, Westmoreland.

The agency said it, along with other government agencies, will be making online presentations to students about the theme. It noted that activities are being executed by its western team in partnership with the National Environment and Planning Agency, the Tourism Product Development Company Limited, the Social Development Commission and the Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States project.

Senior Director of the Western Zone at the Forestry Department, Stephanie Cameron said the agency is pleased to be partnering with these entities to educate students about the importance of forests to sustaining people and the planet.

“Our health as well as the health of our planet, are hinged on our natural resources, which includes our trees and forests and so it's important to not only plant and maintain trees but to educate the leaders of tomorrow on how critical these resources are and the role they can play in conserving them,” Cameron said.

She also noted that the agency is seeking more partnerships across the private and public sectors to conserve the forest resources for the future generations.

“The Forestry Department is leading from the fore, we recently launched #MyTreeLegacy promotion to support the 'Three Million Trees in Three Years' initiative that gives each Jamaican an opportunity to make a significant contribution towards the future of our country by planting trees at their alma mater. The call is out, we thank those who have been responding and urge the others to rise to the occasion,” Cameron said.