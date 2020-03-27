Forex: J$135.47 to one US dollar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The US dollar on Friday, March 27 ended trading at J$135.47 down by 45 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily exchange trading summary. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$98.27 up from J$96.41 while the British pound sterling ended trading at J$ 165.38 up from J$163.95.

