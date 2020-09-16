Forfeiture hearing for five Manchester fraud convicts postponed

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— The forfeiture hearing for Sanja Elliott and his four co-accused who were sentenced on July 27 in the Manchester municipal fraud trial has been postponed to October 1.

Elliott's wife, TashaGaye Goulbourne-Elliott who got a non-custodial sentence appeared this morning before Presiding Judge John Tyme.

The Financial Investigations Division (FID) is seeking to forfeit assets of the convicts based on the Proceeds of Crime Act which defines a criminal lifestyle, following what is considered to be the largest fraud case of a municipal authority in Jamaica.

Sanja Elliott, who is now serving five years' imprisonment, was described as the ringmaster in the fraud case.

His co-accused, former secretary manager and acting CEO of the municipal corporation David Harris, is serving 16 months in prison at hard labour; former temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts is serving 18 months at hard labour; carpenter/gardener Dwayne Sibbles is serving 12 months' imprisonment at hard labour on the count of conspiracy to defraud; and TashaGaye Goulbourne-Elliott had been fined $3 million.

All five were initially convicted on May 15.

The closely watched 11-month fraud trial has triggered widespread debate about the confines of the law in dealing with corruption.

—Kasey Williams