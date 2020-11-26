Former Antigua Education Minister arrested and charged
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— Information Minister Melford Nicholson on Thursday announced that Michael Browne, 44, – the legislator who resigned as Education Minister on Wednesday – has been arrested and charged.
The information minister did not state the nature of the charge.
Following the news of Browne's arrest, Prime Minister Gaston Browne asked the Governor General to rescind the appointment of the former education minister from the Cabinet .
According to the prime minister, the Education Ministry has been given to Sports and National Festivals Minister Daryll Matthew, who has already been sworn into that position.
Michael Browne reportedly resigned following allegations made against him by a woman.
On Thursday he was arrested and charged and granted bail in the sum of EC$15,000 when he appeared in court.
His attorney, Gail Pedro, told the court that her client has no previous arrests and will not be interfering with the victim or witnesses.
The presiding magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edward granted the former minister bail, ordered him to surrender his travel documents and report to the police three times a week.
