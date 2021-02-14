Former Belize PM calls on Biden to end Cuba embargo
BELIZE CITY, Belize (CMC)— The former prime minister of Belize, Said Musa, has called on US President Joe Biden to lift the US embargo on Cuba.
In a recent letter, the former prime minister said that removing the recent designation and lifting the embargo will be “acts of justice” benefiting the Spanish speaking Caribbean island.
According to Musa, the recent action taken on January 11 by former US President Donald Trump of placing Cuba on its list of state sponsors of terrorism is a matter of grave concern.
Musa added that the action comes on top of the six-decade-long blockade against Cuba's people and government, which continues to cause immeasurable damage.
He added that Cuba is a nation of peace.
“Cuba promotes cooperation not violence. Cuba has been a victim of terrorism. Cuban professionals have been with many nations fighting pandemic and disasters like Ebola, AIDS, and COVID-19.”
In addition, Musa invited Belizeans and friends across the Caribbean and Central America to support his statement to the US Administration “in full solidarity with the people and government of Cuba.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy