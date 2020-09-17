Former Cabinet minister Dr DK Duncan passes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Cabinet minister Dr DK Duncan has died.

Dr Duncan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died in hospital this morning.

Dr Duncan was diagnosed last month, and was then admitted to hospital.

A statement from his family at the time said after experiencing some signs of sinusitis and tiredness, out of an abundance of caution Dr Duncan did a COVID-19 test and the results indicated that he was positive.

A veteran politician, Dr DK Duncan was a former Cabinet minister, former Member of Parliament and former general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP).

In 1977 Dr Duncan was appointed Minister of National Mobilisation & Human Resource. He was awarded the Order of Distinction, Commander Rank for outstanding service to the Electoral Commission.

Tributes to Dr Duncan have been pouring in since the news of his passing.

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said on social media that he was "a true revolutionary".

"[He was] a faithful soldier and a stalwart for the cause of the people. He dedicated his life to the liberation struggle. He kept the red flag flying high despite the barriers and setback," Dr Phillips said.

"I take this opportunity to express sincere condolences to his wife Beverley, his children and grandchildren as we hold them dearly in our thoughts and prayers during this period of bereavement. He will forever be in our hearts."