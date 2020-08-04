Former Guyanese soldier gets life sentence for shooting live-in partner

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— A former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of his live-in partner has been sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Orwain Sandy, 38, was charged with murdering Reona Payne, on March 31, 2018, in Alexander Village, Georgetown, but he opted to plead to the lesser charge when he appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon via a Zoom hearing last week.

During the sentencing hearing today, Payne's former husband, Richard Beveny told the court that he and Payne had been married for 12 years and had three children, but had separated for six years during which time Payne got into a relationship with Sandy.

He said the death has impacted the lives of their children tremendously, causing the oldest daughter to become suicidal and the youngest son to run away from home.

Beveny said he has forgiven Sandy but wanted to know why he killed Payne.

Payne's eldest son, Rawle Beveny told Sandy in his impact statement that he expected better of him.

Attorney Ravindra Mohabir told the court that his client had been provoked and had a sudden and temporary loss of self-control, but that there is hope for rehabilitation of his client.

However, the prosecutor, Lisa Cave urged the court to consider that Payne lost her life and the number of times she was shot by Sandy. She urged the court to impose a sentence that will deter like-minded individuals from committing similar crimes.

A post-mortem report revealed that Payne was shot at least 14 times, with 13 bullets to the chest and one to the head. Sandy drove himself to the Ruimveldt Police Station after the incident where he surrendered and handed over the murder weapon.