Former Immaculate principal dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former principal of Immaculate Conception High School, Sister Angella Harris, has died.

Harris lost her battle with cancer this morning.

She taught at Hillel Academy for one year before teaching at Immaculate for five years.

Harris then taught at Mount Alvernia High School where she spent 16 years, during which she also became their principal.

She then returned to Immaculate in 2005 as principal.