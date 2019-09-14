Former JCA treasurer Nigel Logan is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former treasurer of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA)

Nigel Logan has died.

Logan, 56, died on Thursday.

The details surrounding his death are unclear at this time.

He served as JCA treasurer between May 2011 and September 2013.

At the time of his death, Logan, a qualified chartered accountant and business consultant, was an executive member of Kensington Cricket Club.

He had also served on the board of the Financial Services Commission.

Sanjay Myers