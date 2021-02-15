Former JLP MP Cecil July is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Cecil July is dead. July, who was an attorney, died earlier today. He served as MP for St Elizabeth South Eastern from 1980-83. More information later.

