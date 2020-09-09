Former Jamaica PM to address Commonwealth election observer conference

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Former Jamaica prime minister Bruce Golding will be among several Commonwealth leaders who will address a two-day symposium reflecting on the Commonwealth's four decades of international election observation and its contribution to democracy.

The London-based Commonwealth Secretariat said that the event, which begins on September 15, “will reflect on the Commonwealth's electoral history, and the trends which have influenced elections, with the aim of helping stakeholders learn from experiences and improve and adapt for the future”.

The Dominican-born Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, will deliver the keynote address at the symposium.

The Commonwealth Secretariat said Golding, who served as the leader of the Commonwealth Electoral Observer Group to the March 2 disputed regional and general elections in Guyana, will be among speakers addressing the topic “Reflecting on the Commonwealth's Electoral History and Evolution: Personal Perspectives”.

The other speakers include the former prime minister of Malta, Dr Lawrence Gonzi; director-general of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, Zainab Bangura; as well as Mmasekgoa Masire-Mwamba, former deputy secretary general of the Commonwealth and Dr Rajen Prasad QSO, the former Commonwealth special envoy to Lesotho.

Dr Lisa Ann Vasciannie, a lecturer at the Mona campus of the University of West Indies will participate in the discussion on “Key Electoral Trends Influencing the Last 40 Years,” scheduled for September 16.

She will be joined by speakers from Pakistan, Ghana, Nigeria and Papua New Guinea.