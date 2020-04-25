Former Jolly Boys is Portland's second murder, one person in custody

SPRING BANK, Port Antonio— Senior citizen, 76- year-old Kitchenier Howard, a former member of the mento band Jolly Boys band became Portland's second murder victim in 2020 after he was stabbed late Thursday night. Howard later succumbed to his wounds.

Howard was still playing and singing on the north coast at the Jamaica Grande Hotel before it closed due to the onset of the coronavirus. He was a pensioner.

The police report that Howard was “found with stab wounds at his home at Spring Bank Thursday night about 10:00 pm and that they have taken one suspect into custody.

“The investigation is at a sensitive stage and the motive is not yet known” Superintendent Duane Williams in charge of the Portland Police Division told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday.

EVERARD OWEN