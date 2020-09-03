Former MP Kellier rallies with Small in St James Southern
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Despite not being on the ballot for the first time in over 30 years, former Member of Parliament for St James Southern, Derrick Kellier, was on the husting earlier today.
Kellier, who won seven consecutive terms for the People's National Party, was in the Cambridge Division handing out umbrellas and told OBSERVER ONLINE that he was confident his successor Dr Walton Small will prevail against the Jamaica Labour Party's Homer Davis.
"So far things are going well and we are confident in the victory, " he said.
Kellier said he had been in "close contact" with Small "all day" adding "we are comfortable with what we see so far".
Kellier beat Davis in the last two elections by 1072 votes in 2011 and 62 in 2016.
Voting has been slow in the constituency that has seen a steady decline over the years and intermittent showers in the Anchovy and Cambridge areas added to the slow turnout.
Paul Reid
