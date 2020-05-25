Former Mayor of May Pen Milton Brown dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Mayor of May Pen and Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in Clarendon, Milton Brown has passed away.

Prime minister Andrew Holness made the announcement on Twitter this morning. His cause of death was not revealed.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Mayor of May Pen and Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Mineral Heights Division in Clarendon, Milton Brown,” Holness tweeted.

The prime minister said Milton was a committed, dedicated and passionate member of the party who served with sincerity.

“He was always available, always on the ground, working for his people, his party and his country. I express heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” Holness said.