Former OUR director-general J Paul Morgan dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — J Paul Morgan, former director-general of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), has died.

Morgan passed this morning.

Morgan became the second director-general after Winston C Hay.

He also served both the Jamaica Public Service Company and the National Water Commission in executive roles.

JP, as he was affectionately known, also served as the first director-general of the recently established regulatory and competition authority in the Cayman Islands.

He was a founding member of the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators and served as chairman on more than one occasion.

Most recently, he was a much sought after international regulatory consultant.