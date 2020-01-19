Former OUR director-general J Paul Morgan dies
KINGSTON, Jamaica — J Paul Morgan, former director-general of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), has died.
Morgan passed this morning.
Morgan became the second director-general after Winston C Hay.
He also served both the Jamaica Public Service Company and the National Water Commission in executive roles.
JP, as he was affectionately known, also served as the first director-general of the recently established regulatory and competition authority in the Cayman Islands.
He was a founding member of the Organisation of Caribbean Utility Regulators and served as chairman on more than one occasion.
Most recently, he was a much sought after international regulatory consultant.
