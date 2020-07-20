Former PS distances herself from MarketMe contracts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), Elaine Foster Allen has sought to absolve herself of any responsibility in the award of contracts to local PR agency MarketMe.

In a Twitter thread this morning, Foster Allen laid out a timeline of events relating to her tenure at the ministry and the award of contracts to MarketMe. She said she was on pre-retirement leave at the time that the ministry requested from the National Contracts Commission (NCC) that direct contracting method be used.

She said, too, that the day the NCC was scheduled to discuss the matter was her last day on the job.

"I arrived at the MOHW on 3 August 2016. I was not aware of any contract made to Market Me prior to the start of my tenure.

“Sometime after my arrival I was made aware of the unsolicited proposal by officers in the Health Promotion Unit. I instructed that the unsolicited proposal be reviewed and taken through the procurement procedures.

“I went on pre-retirement leave on or about 15 November to the 2nd December. During this time, according to the media reports a request was made to the NCC to use the direct contracting method.

“According to the reports in the media, the request was an item on the NCC's agenda on 28th November and a response was addressed and sent to the permanent secretary on the 2 December. My last day as PS.

“Any negotiation, or signing of a contract with Market Me would have been undertaken by my successor.

“I stand then, and now, with the action I took as PS in accordance with the Procurement Procedures of the GoJ,” Foster-Allen said.

MarketMe and the health ministry are under scrutiny for the contracts awarded to implement the Jamaica Moves campaign as well as COVID-19 response campaigns. At the heart of the issue are allegations that one of the principals of MarketMe benefitted from a personal relationship with the minister of health.