Former PS in Culture Ministry, Alison McLean, has died
Kingston, Jamaica— Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Alison McLean, has died.
According to a statement from the ministry, McLean died yesterday.
Portfolio minister, Olivia Grange, has expressed shock at the passing of the former permanent secretary.
"This really breaks my heart. Alison was the consummate professional in a career which spanned academics, administration and regional service. I found her to be a rather pleasant person who had time for light hearted moments and humour. I consider her death untimely as I am convinced she had much more to contribute to her country and the region,” Grange said.
McLean was a former business development and organisational development executive before serving as the first permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.
“She was recognised and highly respected for her fearless advocacy for human rights and environmental stewardship. She blazed an unrivalled trail of activism and her unbridled passion for good corporate governance has been exemplified by many here in Jamaica as well as the wider Caribbean region,” the minister said.
“I hail her contribution as a true gender champion, having led the charge as Head of UN Women, Multi-Caribbean Office,” Grange said.
The minister extended condolences, on behalf of the Government, to McLean's immediate and extended families.
“We are certainly grateful for a life that was distinguished by service to country and region.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy