Former PS in Culture Ministry, Alison McLean, has died

Kingston, Jamaica— Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Alison McLean, has died.

According to a statement from the ministry, McLean died yesterday.

Portfolio minister, Olivia Grange, has expressed shock at the passing of the former permanent secretary.

"This really breaks my heart. Alison was the consummate professional in a career which spanned academics, administration and regional service. I found her to be a rather pleasant person who had time for light hearted moments and humour. I consider her death untimely as I am convinced she had much more to contribute to her country and the region,” Grange said.

McLean was a former business development and organisational development executive before serving as the first permanent secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“She was recognised and highly respected for her fearless advocacy for human rights and environmental stewardship. She blazed an unrivalled trail of activism and her unbridled passion for good corporate governance has been exemplified by many here in Jamaica as well as the wider Caribbean region,” the minister said.

“I hail her contribution as a true gender champion, having led the charge as Head of UN Women, Multi-Caribbean Office,” Grange said.

The minister extended condolences, on behalf of the Government, to McLean's immediate and extended families.

“We are certainly grateful for a life that was distinguished by service to country and region.”