Former Reggae Boy Irvino English shot dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-two-year-old Irvino English, otherwise called 'Da-da', of Waterhouse, Kingston 11, was fatally shot about 7:00 last night.

English is a former Reggae Boy who played for Jamaica at least five times, including in a World Cup qualifier.

At the time of his death he was a football coach, having retired after playing for Waterhouse for several years.

More information later