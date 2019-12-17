Former Windies batsman Basil Butcher dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Guyana and West Indies batsman Basil Butcher passed away yesterday in Florida, according to his son Basil Butcher Jr.

Butcher, who passed away at age 86, was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1970.

The West Indies cricket team took to social media last night to express the "sad news for the West Indies cricket family".

"He was a brilliant middle-order batsman who played 44 Tests: 3,104 runs with 7 centuries. May he rest in peace," the team's social media account tweeted.