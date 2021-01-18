Former broadcaster and actor Rev Fr Easton Lee has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Rev Fr Easton Lee, a former broadcaster, actor and theatre director, died this morning in Florida after a short illness. He was 89.

Lee — who was born in Wait-a-Bit, Trelawny on February 19, 1931 to a Chinese father, Henry, and a Jamaican mother, Ercie — spent his formative years in Siloah, St Elizabeth. He attended Siloah Primary, Duncans Primary and Windsor High schools.

His biography, posted on the National Library of Jamaica website, notes that he joined the Caribbean Thespians Dramatic Society, then the leading group of its kind in Jamaica, and soon established himself as a major acting talent. This interest was broadened and enhanced when he went to work with the Jamaica Social Welfare Commission, now Social Development Commission, a job which took him to every corner of the country.

However, his professional career was spent chiefly in the field of communication where he has maintained a high standard of excellence as a radio announcer at the then Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation; or television announcer; director of audio-visual programming at Jamaica Information Service.

Lee was also a public relations consultant.