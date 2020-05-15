Former deputy mayor of Lucea, Audley Gilpin dies

HANOVER, Jamaica— Councillors at the Hanover Municipal Corporation yesterday paid glowing tributes to former deputy mayor of Lucea and businessman Audley Gilpin during the regular general monthly meeting of the corporation.

Gilpin, who was the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP's) councillor for the Lucea Division from 2004 to 2007, reportedly died on Tuesday at the Falmouth General Hospital in Trelawny of a suspected heart attack, following surgery.

In his tribute, chairman of the corporation Sheridan Samuels, who is also the councillor for the Cauldwell division, described Gilpin as a good politician.

"I was at council [corporation] when he was here. He is my good friend and a good politician who actually set the pace for councillor [Easton] Edwards to win the seat [Lucea division]. May his soul rest in peace," said Samuels.

For his part, Edwards said Gilpin, who has tremendous love for the people, was a JLP stalwart for many years.

"Mr Gilpin has been a stalwart of the Jamaica Labour Party for many years. He loves his community, [and] by extension, his parish. Mr Gilpin is one of those unsound heroes. Helping people has been his passion, and we are going to miss him," stated Edwards.

"I hope and trust that we will continue to work hard for this parish so that Mr Gilpin who is no longer with us, will be proud of what we are doing," added Edwards.

Councillor Edwards also expressed condolences to his family and friends.

"I know it is a hard time, and it is never a good time for anybody to lose anybody, but may the Lord continue to keep them and watch over them during their time of bereavement," expressed Edwards.

A minute of silence was later observed in memory of the late politician and businessman.

Meanwhile, JLP caretaker for Hanover Western, Tamika Davis, later told OBSERVER ONLINE that it was Gilpin who ushered her into politics and signed her membership in 2013.

"Where I am now is as a result of his confidence and belief in me and my abilities. When you look at his accomplishments, he is one of the few black business owners in the town of Lucea who has contributed to the development of Hanover," stated Davis.

Gilpin assumed the post of deputy mayor in January of 2007 following the sudden resignation of the then mayor of Lucea Lester Crooks. At that time Crooks' deputy Vasca Brown, ascended to the post of mayor.

Gilpin along with wife Jesse Dockery Gilpin operated D&G Hardware in Lucea, for over three decades.

Anthony Lewis