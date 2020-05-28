Former government minister Neville Gallimore dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for St Ann South West, Neville Gallimore, has died. Gallimore died this morning. He was 81. He served as Member of Parliament for over 30 years, in a political career that started in 1967.

