Former juvenile offender benefits from truck driving programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After running from the police, getting caught and being sentenced to more than two years in juvenile detention for selling drugs, Jerome Hines, a resident of Flanker in St James, is now on track to acquire a new livelihood through the Ministry of National Security's Articulated Truck Driving Programme.

Hines is one of 30 students in the first cohort who is set to benefit from the programme valued at approximately $20 million.

The ministry said the programme consists of two modalities — part time, which runs for seven months, and full time, which has duration of five months. The programme commenced in January.

The ministry explained that at the end of the programme the students will be certified by both the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) and the HEART/NSTA, at the NVQJ Level 3.

It noted that two articulated truck-driving simulators were purchased at a cost of $82 million for the programme. They are located at the Caribbean Military Technical Training Institute (CMTTI) in Montego Bay and the Caribbean Maritime University in Kingston.

At-risk youth in vulnerable communities such as Flanker, Rose Heights, Glendevon (Montego Bay), Savanna-la-Mar (Westmoreland) and other communities in Kingston and St Andrew will also benefit from the programme where they will learn to operate heavy-duty vehicles, using the truck simulators, the ministry said. It said it is anticipated that at the end of the training, participants will fill the demand to operate heavy-duty units both locally and abroad.

“This is an interesting programme that can lead me to somewhere far better in life and that is why I joined the programme to ensure that I become a better man and end up in a different place from where I started,” Hines said, after participating in a simulator demonstration at the CMTTI last Friday.

“Many in my family is not so fortunate to get a second chance. This Articulated Truck Driving Programme is an opportunity for me to flip the table and be in a position to offer a better standard of living for my family”.

In addition, he said that the training opportunity is a means of securing respect “as a big man in society”, as at the age of 15, he was arrested by the police for selling drugs near a popular hotel in Montego Bay.

“I was unable to read or write but I was determined to do better for myself and this programme is making that possible,” Hines said, adding that during his time in juvenile detention he made every effort to exploit the educational programmes offered to become literate.

He said he spent time at both the Hill Top and Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centres in St Ann and St Catherine respectively.

“I told myself that I am going to join this programme and be certified. I am trying to see how best I can get myself to a high income skill, make some whole heap of money and put myself in order in the right way without having to resort to bad things,” he explained.

The ministry said in addition to acquiring truck driving certification, the participants are also engaged in activities that foster character development, conflict resolution and team building, while being prepared for resume writing, interviews and job fairs.