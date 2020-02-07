Former soldier among 3 freed of murder charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Three people, including a former Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier, were freed of murder charges on Thursday following a no-case submission by their attorneys.

The trio – former JDF soldier Kareem Campbell, business operator Nadine Moore, and Damion Smith, a cashier – were on trial for conspiring to kill Oshane Burke on September 15, 2009.

It was alleged that while he was employed at a bar and restaurant operated by Campbell and Moore, Burke stole cash and a quantity of Hennessy bottles.

His body was later found with multiple stab wounds along the Port Royal main road, where a patrol team spotted a man behaving in a suspicious manner near to it.

The man fingered the three accused as being responsible for Burke's death, and was the prosecution's star witness.

But the prosecution's case began crumbling when the attorneys representing the trio highlighted inconsistencies in the witness's testimony and statement.

During cross-examination, the witness admitted that there were bloodstains on his shirt and that he made an attempt to run when he saw the police. The defence also brought to his attention that he had told one of the police officers on the spot that he never meant to commit the crime. He denied telling the police this. However, the police gave evidence to the contrary.

The witness also admitted to having lied to the police as to why he was present on the scene initially, while at the same time arguing that it was Campbell and Smith who took him and the deceased to the location in a motor car.

Campbell was represented by Lloyd Sheckleford while Moore was represented Anthony Williams and Michelle Thomas.

Smith was represented by Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch.

Racquel Porter