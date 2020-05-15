Forty-two more COVID-19 deaths in Florida, 928 new cases
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health, reported that as at 11:00 am today (May 15) there were 928 new positive COVID-19 cases (902 Florida residents and 26 non-Florida residents) and 42 deaths related to COVID-19.
There is now a total of 44,138 Florida cases with 1,917 deaths related to COVID-19.
The 42 people who died in the last 24 hours tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Dade, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St Lucie counties.
