Foul play ruled out in death of American woman

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Police probing the death of an American woman whose body was found yesterday in her hotel room at the RIU Montego Bay property in St James have ruled out foul play.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Kimberly McCarthy of a Massachusetts address.

The woman reportedly arrived in the island at the Sangster International Airport on Friday, March 13.

The police are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of her death.

Horace Hines