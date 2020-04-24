Four-year-old becomes Jamaica's seventh COVID-19 victim
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has just tweeted that a four-year-old has died from COVID-19 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.
The health minister did not say in his tweet whether the four-year-old was a boy or girl.
The death of the four-year-old brings to seven, the total amount of deaths from COVID-19 in Jamaica.
The tweet from Dr Tufton reads as follows: “It is with a heavy heart, that we inform the nation of the death of a four-year-old, who was tested positive for COVID-19, and has died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. We express our sincerest condolences to the family.”
MORE TO FOLLOW
