Four Caricom countries report deaths from COVID

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Bahamas, Suriname, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago all recorded deaths over the past 24 hours from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the region continues to urge people to adopt the measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed 37 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,214.

It said that there have been 2,220 confirmed cases in New Providence, followed by 607 in Grand Bahama, 105 in Abaco and 54 in Bimini.

“The Ministry of Health also confirms the unfortunate deaths of an 81-year-old man; and a 66-year-old man in New Providence. Additionally, two deaths that were under investigation are now confirmed to be related to COVID-19. They are a 62-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman of New Providence. This decreases the deaths under investigation to 15, and the confirmed death toll now stands at 73,” the ministry said.

In Suriname, another person has died of the new coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 97, with 26 of the deaths occurring in the month of September to date.

Suriname has 229 active cases after 18 new infections were added in the past 24 hours. The country's total number of positives stands at 4,709. This is offset by 4,383 people recovered, including 78 in the past 24 hours. There are 66 people in hospitals and seven in the intensive care unit. Furthermore, there are 180 people in isolation and 40 in quarantine.

Haiti is also reporting one new death from the virus after the Ministry of Public Health said 44 new cases of COVID-19, three times higher than the previous day, had been recorded.

It said that the 8,600 people have now tested positive for the virus since the first case was detected on March 19.

The death occurred in the Nord department, pushing the national total to 221.

The ministry said that there are 2,016 active cases and 6,363 people have recovered, while the number of cases under investigation is now 26,445.

Since the airport was reopened on July 9, there have been 152 imported cases.

An adult male with underlying medical conditions is Trinidad and Tobago's latest victim of the virus, pushing the total to 61.

The Ministry of Health said that 115 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, putting the number of those testing positive to 3,853, with 2,097 being active cases.

Guyana has recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,168.

There are now 15 persons in the COVID-19 ICU, 82 in institutional isolation, and 676 in home isolation.

The health authorities said that the number of persons who have recovered is 1,331 and 64 persons have died. An additional 59 persons are in institutional quarantine.

The data for Belize shows that 16 new cases were recorded from a total of 256 samples. As a result, the country now has 1,606 positive cases with 710 being active. The country has recorded 19 deaths.