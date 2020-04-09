Four COVID-19 cases in St James; two in Westmoreland – Health Minister

MONTEGO BAY, St James— Minister of Health Minister and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton today informed that six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were found in the four parishes under the responsibility of the Western Regional Health Authority.

The parishes that are under the Western Regional Health Authority are Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.

Of the four parishes only St James and Westmoreland have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

St James has four cases, with two of the individuals having recovered and the other two undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, one the two individuals confirmed in Westmoreland has unfortunately passed away.

Dr Tufton was speaking following a tour of the Carlisle Inn Hotel, which was made available to the Government by the Sandals Resort International (SRI) for use in the country's response to the coronavirus.

Apart from offering the 51-room hotel, SRI's chairman Gordon 'Butch' Stewart also offered to purchase 40 ventilators at a cost of approximately $20 million.

HORACE HINES