Four COVID-19 cases in St James; two in Westmoreland – Health Minister
MONTEGO BAY, St James— Minister of Health Minister and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton today informed that six confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were found in the four parishes under the responsibility of the Western Regional Health Authority.
The parishes that are under the Western Regional Health Authority are Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.
Of the four parishes only St James and Westmoreland have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
St James has four cases, with two of the individuals having recovered and the other two undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, one the two individuals confirmed in Westmoreland has unfortunately passed away.
Dr Tufton was speaking following a tour of the Carlisle Inn Hotel, which was made available to the Government by the Sandals Resort International (SRI) for use in the country's response to the coronavirus.
Apart from offering the 51-room hotel, SRI's chairman Gordon 'Butch' Stewart also offered to purchase 40 ventilators at a cost of approximately $20 million.
HORACE HINES
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy