Four COVID patients die as Jamaica records 114 new virus cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's confirmed another four virus deaths today, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 336.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the new deaths are a 63-year-old female from St Elizabeth, an 83-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew, a 43-year-old male from St James and a 61-year-old male from St Ann. Another death which was previously recorded under investigation was today clarified as a coincidental death.
The country also recorded 114 new cases of the virus to bring the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the island to 14,772.
Of the new cases recorded there were 45 males and 69 females with ages ranging from 10 months to 94 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (18), St Elizabeth (15), St Thomas (13), Manchester (10), St Ann (10), St James (eight), St Mary (six), Hanover (two) and Trelawny (two).
The country also recorded 17 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,850.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
