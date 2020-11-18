Four Caricom countries record deaths associated with COVID

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Belize, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago recorded a total of six deaths over the past 24 hours from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the world observes the first anniversary of the first case reported in China.

In Belize, the Office of the Director of Health Services said that 37 new positive cases were recorded from 166 samples on Tuesday.

“There are two deaths to report, one female in her late 50s from Orange Walk, and a male in his 70s from Belmopan. This brings the total case fatality rate to 1.95 per cent. There are 52 recoveries today so that 43.98 per cent of our cases remain active,” the office said in a statement.

According to the officials, Belize now has 4,920 positive cases, with 2,164 being active and 96 deaths.

“Today also marks the one year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 back in China, a day when the world now reports more than 55.9 million cases and more than 1.3 million deaths with countries now experiencing a second wave. Prevention a year later remains key,” the office of the Director of Health Services added.

For the second consecutive day, Suriname has recorded a death as a result of the virus. It said the 116th occurred on Tuesday evening and that it is the fifth death for the month to date.

The authorities also announced a drastic decrease in active cases. They said after being in the 30s for almost the entire month, the total active cases stands at 18, with three new cases confirmed from 146 people tested over the past 24 hours.

Suriname has 5,278 infections; 5,157 people have recovered, including nine in the past 24 hours. There are 10 people in the hospitals and four people in intensive-care wards. Four positives are in isolation and 767 non-positives - an increase of 239- are in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health in Trinidad and Tobago said an elderly woman had become the country's 113th fatality linked to the virus.

It also reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 6,135 with 562 being active cases.

Two patients have been discharged from public health facilities and there are 18 more recovered community cases. There are 36 patients at hospitals, 25 in step-down facilities, with 215 in state quarantine and 462 in home quarantine.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 139 new recoveries. It said that a 42-year-old male from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) died while receiving care.

The new cases were recorded in Regions One and Four, Regions Six and Seven and Region 10.

The total new cases are now at 4,890, while 3,930 people have so far recovered.

The Ministry did not did not disclose where the new recoveries were recorded but Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony had reported that 41 patients have recovered at St Cuthbert's Mission in Region Four, which is currently on a two-week lockdown.

There are 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The ministry reported that there are 100 people in institutional isolation and 60 people in institutional quarantine.

So far, there have been 140 deaths as a result of the pandemic.