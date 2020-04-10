Four Clarendon men reported missing
CLARENDON, Jamaica—The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating four men who have been missing since Tuesday, April 7.
They are 33-year-old Ricardo Mathra and 40-year-old Roy Hamilton, both of Longwood, Clarendon, as well as 40-year-old Kavan Graham and 30-year-old Omar Bennett, both of Rocky Point, Clarendon.
According to the police, about 11:00 am on Tuesday, the men were travelling in two vehicles – a Toyota Mark X and a Toyota Fielder – and left the parish to go to Kingston.
They have not been seen or heard from since. Their mode of dress is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricardo Mathra, Roy Hamilton, Kavan Graham and Omar Bennett is being asked to contact the Lionel Town police at 876-986-3233, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photographs were obtained at the time of this publication.
