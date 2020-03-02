Four Haitians lynched after being accused of kidnapping
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Four jailed Haitians who were accused of murdering an individual they allegedly kidnapped last month were lynched after an angry mob descended on a police station in “Grabay”, a locality in the commune of Boucan-Carré, a Justice of the Peace has confirmed.
The JP, Osnack Degrave, said that six other prisoners took the opportunity to flee the police station during the unrest.
Media reports said that the four men – identified as Joseph Paul, Louis Willy and brothers Rodrigue and “Sayofè” – had been arrested by the police.
They were being investigated on charges of abducting a hostage (whose name was not disclosed), and later killing the hostage despite a “large ransom” being paid.
Degrave confirmed that following the arrests, a group of residents, angry and determined to do justice, broke into the police station and seized the four accused whom they then lynched and burned alive.
