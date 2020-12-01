Four INDECOM examiners get IAI certification as crime scene analysts
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four crime scene examiners at the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have been certified by the International Association for Identification (IAI) as crime scene analysts.
This brings the total to eight such trained employees at INDECOM and nine in Jamaica.
The commission said Tanesha Fagan, Le-Antonio Stephenson, Alex Cummings and Clayton Brown, completed their professional certification examinations in September and were recently notified and awarded certificates confirming their success.
In 2017, five other members of INDECOM's Crime Scene Unit successfully completed their certification, four of whom are still employed with the commission.
INDECOM noted that forensics is an evolving science and is a critical component of the incidents it investigates.
International training and certification will bolster the individual confidence of the examiners and our stakeholders that we serve, as the analysts can provide enhanced analysis and expert testimony for court cases, it added.
The IAI Crime Scene Analyst certification is valid for five years.
The first cohort of analysts will begin preparations for the next stage of their certifications, IAI Senior Crime Scene Analysts, in the new year.
The commission also disclosed that the Crime Scene Unit is being trained in shooting reconstruction and microscopy.
The International Association for Identification is a professional membership organisation, based in USA, comprised of individuals worldwide who work in the field of forensic identification. The IAI remains the oldest and largest forensic science/identification association in the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy