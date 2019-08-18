Four J'cans win at Birmingham Diamond League

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sprint hurdlers Danielle Williams and Omar McLeod led a quartet of Jamaican winners at this morning's Birmingham Diamond League meeting at Alexander Stadium in the English Midlands as preparations for the IAAF World Championships in Doha continued.

Yohan Blake in the men's 100 metre and Akeem Bloomfield in the men's 400 metre were also winners in the penultimate meet in the series before the finals which will be held over two meets in late August and early September.

Williams who leads the Diamond League points tables and had already secured her place in the final, equalled the meet record 12.46 seconds

(-0.2m/s) to beat World Record Holder Kendra Harrison in back-to-back Diamond races as the American clocked 12.66 seconds with the other Jamaican Janeek Brown back in fifth place in 12.99 seconds.

McLeod ran 13.21 seconds (-0.2m/s) to easily finish ahead of American Freddie Crittenden -- 13.31 seconds and China's Xie Wenjun -- 13.43 seconds.

After being edged in the semis, Blake ran a well timed 100m final to just beat the field in 10.07 seconds (2.0m/s) the same time as second placed Adam Gemili of England with Pan-American champion Michael Rodgers third in 10.09 seconds, in a blanket finish.

Jamaica ' s Tyquendo Tracey was sixth in 10.14 seconds.

Bloomfield followed up his 400m win in London in July with a another win in 45.04 seconds as national champion Demish Gaye was sixth in 45.64 seconds and Nathon Allen eighth in 46.90 seconds.

The tall striding Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the blue riband women's 200m in 22.24 seconds (0.4m/s) coming from well behind in the last 60 metres to beat British sprint queen Dina Asher-Smith -- 22.36 seconds with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was left back at the start, finishing third in 22.50 seconds.

Kemar Mowatt looked well on his way to winning the men's 400m hurdles but hit the final barrier hard and faded to fourth in 49.56 seconds as Turkey's Yasmani Copello finished strong to win in 49.08 seconds ahead of Brazilian teenager Alison Santos, who lost for the first time this season.

Pan-American champion Natoya Goule was also well placed late in the women's 800m but faded badly in the last 60 metres and finished sixth in 2:02.70 seconds while Jonielle Smith was seventh in the women's 100m in 11.37 seconds (0.9m/s).

Paul A Reid