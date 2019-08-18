Four J'cans win at Birmingham Diamond League
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sprint hurdlers Danielle Williams and Omar McLeod led a quartet of Jamaican winners at this morning's Birmingham Diamond League meeting at Alexander Stadium in the English Midlands as preparations for the IAAF World Championships in Doha continued.
Yohan Blake in the men's 100 metre and Akeem Bloomfield in the men's 400 metre were also winners in the penultimate meet in the series before the finals which will be held over two meets in late August and early September.
Williams who leads the Diamond League points tables and had already secured her place in the final, equalled the meet record 12.46 seconds
(-0.2m/s) to beat World Record Holder Kendra Harrison in back-to-back Diamond races as the American clocked 12.66 seconds with the other Jamaican Janeek Brown back in fifth place in 12.99 seconds.
McLeod ran 13.21 seconds (-0.2m/s) to easily finish ahead of American Freddie Crittenden -- 13.31 seconds and China's Xie Wenjun -- 13.43 seconds.
Pan-American champion Natoya Goule was also well placed late in the women's 800m but faded badly in the last 60 metres and finished sixth in 2:02.70 seconds while Jonielle Smith was seventh in the women's 100m in 11.37 seconds (0.9m/s).
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy