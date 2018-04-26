Four St Elizabeth farmers disappear under mysterious circumstances

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police are confirming the mysterious disappearance of four St Elizabeth farmers whose rented car was found abandoned on Foga Road in Four Paths, Clarendon more than a week ago.

A police source, who declined to be named, told OBSERVER ONLINE that on April 15, a relative reported that Kevon and Clinton Hutchinson, cousins from Rocky Hill District, just west of Santa Cruz, had gone missing.

The following day, two other men, identified as Shawn Thompson and Alwyn Griffiths of Schoolfield, Malvern were formally reported missing by their relatives.

Police investigations suggest that days before the formal reports were made, the men left together for Clarendon. Days later, their rented car was found on Foga Road with the key in the ignition.

The police source said investigators are unable to confirm persistent reports in St Elizabeth that a fifth man was part of the group, which disappeared.

“The police have interviewed several persons and the investigations are continuing to determine the status of the missing men,” the source said.

Garfield Myers