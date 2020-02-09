Four additional Family Courts being established

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four additional Family Courts are to be established as part of the Government's focus on increasing citizens' access to legal and judicial services.

These will be opened in St Ann, St Thomas, Spanish Town and Portmore in St Catherine.

They will be in addition to two which were recently established in Chapleton, Clarendon and Trelawny.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck made the disclosure following the opening ceremony of the 11th annual Restorative Justice Conference at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Friday.

He said the establishment of the new courts forms part of the conditions of European Union (EU) funding support, totalling approximately $200 million, which is being provided to finance institutional strengthening in the justice sector.

“We want to see results in terms of the court system… responding to the case backlog. We need to ensure that when our citizens access the courts, they can have their matters settled in a timely matter,” the minister pointed out.

The Family Court, which is governed under the Judicature (Family Court) Act, is responsible for all legal proceedings relating to family life, except for divorces. Its structure differs from the other courts, as it provides social services.

Matters handled include adoptions, childcare and protection, custody and testamentary guardianship of children, declaration of paternity – live (DNA) and deceased, domestic violence, maintenance, property rights of spouses and youth delinquency.