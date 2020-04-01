Four alleged robbers arrested in St Elizabeth
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three Kingston residents are among four men facing robbery charges in St Elizabeth.
The police today reported that the three Kingston men are accused of entering a man's house on Monday and stealing a sum of money along with other items.
They were arrested later that day and subsequently charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property following a question and answer session.
The accused are:
Roberto Malcolm otherwise called 'Silva', 21-year-old of Sangster Crescent, Kingston.
Dondre Blake otherwise called 'Danjay', 24-year-old, farmer of Ban Street, Kington.
Oshane Morrison otherwise called 'Shane', of Wellington Street, Kingston.
Meanwhile, the fourth alleged robber was arrested on Saturday, March 28 following reports that he robbed a man of several items two days earlier. The police said the accused was armed with a machete.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Keshawn Stevens, a farmer of Woodlands district in New Market, St Elizabeth.
Stevens was positively identified during an identification parade, following an interview and subsequently charged, the police said.
The four men are to face court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy