Four alleged robbers arrested in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three Kingston residents are among four men facing robbery charges in St Elizabeth.

The police today reported that the three Kingston men are accused of entering a man's house on Monday and stealing a sum of money along with other items.

They were arrested later that day and subsequently charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property following a question and answer session.

The accused are:

Roberto Malcolm otherwise called 'Silva', 21-year-old of Sangster Crescent, Kingston.

Dondre Blake otherwise called 'Danjay', 24-year-old, farmer of Ban Street, Kington.

Oshane Morrison otherwise called 'Shane', of Wellington Street, Kingston.

Meanwhile, the fourth alleged robber was arrested on Saturday, March 28 following reports that he robbed a man of several items two days earlier. The police said the accused was armed with a machete.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Keshawn Stevens, a farmer of Woodlands district in New Market, St Elizabeth.

Stevens was positively identified during an identification parade, following an interview and subsequently charged, the police said.

The four men are to face court at a later date.