Four arrested after cops find gun, ammunition during Tiverton Rd operation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four men are now in police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Tiverton Road, Kingston 2, yesterday.

According to the police,between the hours of 6:00 am and 9:00 am, a search was conducted at a premises in the area. During the search a 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

Police said the four men who occupy the premises were arrested, however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.