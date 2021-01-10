Four arrested after firearm found in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Spanish Town police are reporting that four men have been arrested in connection to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at a premises along St Johns Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Friday, January 8.

The police said that the identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police added that an operation was carried out in the area, where premises were searched and a .40 Ruger pistol along with eight .40 cartridges and four 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in a black bag under a sheet of zinc.