Four arrested after firearm seizure in St Mary
ST MARY, Jamaica — Four people, including a woman and a teenage boy, are to face the court in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition during an operation in Pondside district, Hamilton Mountain, Port Maria in St Mary today.
Identified are 32-year-old Triston Byfield, a landscaper; 35-year-old bartender Tamara Byfield; and 22-year-old Damar Gayle, a chef.
Police reports are that about 5:00 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises which was occupied by the four people was searched.
Upon closer examination of the premises, the police said one homemade firearm with a 12 gauge cartridge was found in their possession.
They were subsequently arrested and charged.
They are expected to appear before the court soon.
