Four arrested after pistol found in refrigerator

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Four men are in custody following the seizure of a firearm in Deligent district, St Elizabeth on Sunday, July 5.

Reports from the Black River police are that about 3:30 pm, lawmen conducted an operation in the area where several premises were searched. One Hi-Point C-9 9mm pistol was found in a refrigerator on one of the premises.

The identities of the four men are being withheld pending further investigations.