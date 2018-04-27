Four bodies found in shallow grave in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica – The police are confirming that the bodies of four people were found this morning in a shallow grave at Pennants, north Clarendon.

The report follows police confirmation on Thursday of the mysterious disappearance of four St Elizabeth farmers whose rented car was found abandoned on Foga Road, Four Paths in Clarendon more than a week ago.

The missing men have been named as Kevon and Clinton Hutchinson, cousins from Rocky Hill district, just west of Santa Cruz, and Shawn Thompson and Alwyn Griffiths of Schoolfield, Malvern.

More information later.

Garfield Myers