Four deaths as Haiti crosses 1,000 mark in COVID-19 cases
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Four people died and 105 new cases were reported as Haiti became the first Caribbean Community (Caricom) country to register more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), health authorities reported Tuesday.
The Ministry of Public Health in its daily bulletin said that the pandemic is “accelerating throughout the national territory” and that the number of people infected in 24 hours “for the first time exceeds the bar of 100 cases to reach 105 new cases for a total of 1,063”.
As had been the case in previous reports, the Ministry of Health said that men continued to account for the majority of the cases with 60.3 per cent, while women were at 39.7 per cent.
The authorities said that the four deaths – three in the west and the other in Nippes – brought the total number of people who have died since the first COVID-19 case was recorded on March 19, to 31 and appealed to nationals to continue to follow the various guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the virus that was first detected in China last year and blamed for 364,000 deaths and 5.5 million others infected worldwide.
“The treatment of people infected with COVID-19 is provided free of charge by the Haitian state. The population must continue to follow the instructions of the health authorities. There can be no denial of the epidemic.
“We must change our behaviour today… if you have symptoms related to COVID-19, fever, dry cough, fatigue, contact a health care professional urgently,” said Eddy Jackson Alexis, Secretary of State for Communication
The Ministry of Public Health said the number of active cases is now 1,010 with 3,328 suspected cases while 294 people have been hospitalised and 104 people are quarantined at home.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy