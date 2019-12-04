Four first time countries to participate in 2019 Reggae Marathon in Negril

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Malta, Madagascar, Peru and Macau will participate in this year's Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K for the first time, joining the nearly 40 countries which have participated in the event over the past 19 years, the organisers have reported.

This year's run/walk is expected to be bigger and better than last year, based on the number of registered participants.

As has been in recent past, the largest group expected is the Reggae Runnerz from the USA, which comprises participants from various States. This group has adopted the Green Island School and has continued to support local business in Negril, the Reggae Marathon team said in a release.

“We are looking to increase the comfort of our participants on the course this year, “Race Director Alfred 'Frano' Francis, was quoted as saying.

“We are getting ready for our 20th anniversary next year, which we hope will bring even more participants to our island. So, we want to give this year's runners and walkers an unforgettable time, so they will want to return for the second decade celebration,” Francis added.

There will be fun, food and entertainment galore this year. On Saturday, December 7 the runners and walkers have been promised a taste of the Jamaican culture with what many consider the largest Pasta Party of any marathon around the world, featuring the Silver Birds Steel Band and Negril rising reggae star Indie Allen, together with other local performers. On Sunday, December 8 there will be a post-race Beach Bash featuring Warrior King and DJ Steamaz at Long Bay Beach Park.

Now in its 19th year, Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k has seen participation from 23,030 local and international runners and walkers since it was launched, with the number having steadily increased between 2014 and 2018, the organisers said.