Four men arrested after police seize $4m worth of ganja

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four men are now in police custody following the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth $4 million found concealed under stones in knitted bags during an operation in St James yesterday.

The police said about 12:05 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men aboard a Peterbilt motor truck and a Nissan Vanette motor car who aroused their suspicion.

On seeing the police, some of the men allegedly ran, leaving the vehicles behind. However, the police said four of the men were accosted, searched, and closer inspection of the vehicles revealed 31 knitted bags with ganja, weighing over 1,000 pounds concealed beneath stones and other materials inside the back of the truck.

Both vehicles were also seized, the police said.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.