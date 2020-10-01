Four men arrested after police seize $4m worth of ganja
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four men are now in police custody following the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth $4 million found concealed under stones in knitted bags during an operation in St James yesterday.
The police said about 12:05 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men aboard a Peterbilt motor truck and a Nissan Vanette motor car who aroused their suspicion.
On seeing the police, some of the men allegedly ran, leaving the vehicles behind. However, the police said four of the men were accosted, searched, and closer inspection of the vehicles revealed 31 knitted bags with ganja, weighing over 1,000 pounds concealed beneath stones and other materials inside the back of the truck.
Both vehicles were also seized, the police said.
The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy