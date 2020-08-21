Four men charged after lawmen find gun, ammo in car
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged four men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that occurred at the intersection of Sunrise Crescent and Sunrise Drive, Kingston 19 on Thursday, August 13.
They are: 19-year-old Cheavon West of Lyndo Road, 27-year-old Sadesi Johnson otherwise called ‘TJ’, of Sunrise Crescent, 29-year-old Niccosi McLarty a taxi operator of Christopher Drive, and 19-year-old Rockeem Walker, otherwise called ‘Rajay’, of Sunrise Crescent, all in Kingston.
The police said that about 4:30 pm, a team of officers was along Sunrise Crescent when a Nissan motor car was observed driving in front of the service vehicle in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The vehicle was intercepted and the passengers were instructed to exit the vehicle. The passengers were all searched and a brown one-strap bag found to contain one black handle .38 revolver with three .38 cartridges and one 9mm cartridge was recovered, the police reported.
The men were subsequently arrested and charged following an interview on Thursday, August 20.
They are to appear before the courts soon.
