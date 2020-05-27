Four men charged for breaches of the Larceny Act
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four men were charged for breaches of the Larceny Act in separate incidents in Kingston and Clarendon.
In the first incident, three of the men, 39-year-old Jadean Ellis, 18-year-old Koby Smith, and 23-year-old Kemo Jahdean, all of Kingston addresses, were charged with shopbreaking with intent.
It is reported that on May 9 about 7:05 pm, a team of officers on patrol saw the men at a shop at the Brenford Mall in Kingston acting in a suspicious manner. Checks revealed that the padlocks on the shop were cut and a steel cutter was found in a motor car driven by Ellis.
The men were subsequently arrested. Ellis and Smith were charged on Saturday, May 16 and Jahdean charged on Tuesday, May 26.
In the second incident, 61-year-old Morris Swaby, of Chatteau in Clarendon was charged with shopbreaking and larceny.
According to the police, about 3:00 am, a business woman was alerted by a security company that her store was broken into and called the police.
Lawmen said security footage from the store was viewed and Swaby was identified removing items from the store. He was later arrested and charged.
Court dates for the four accused are being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy