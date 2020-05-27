Four men charged for breaches of the Larceny Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Four men were charged for breaches of the Larceny Act in separate incidents in Kingston and Clarendon.

In the first incident, three of the men, 39-year-old Jadean Ellis, 18-year-old Koby Smith, and 23-year-old Kemo Jahdean, all of Kingston addresses, were charged with shopbreaking with intent.

It is reported that on May 9 about 7:05 pm, a team of officers on patrol saw the men at a shop at the Brenford Mall in Kingston acting in a suspicious manner. Checks revealed that the padlocks on the shop were cut and a steel cutter was found in a motor car driven by Ellis.

The men were subsequently arrested. Ellis and Smith were charged on Saturday, May 16 and Jahdean charged on Tuesday, May 26.

In the second incident, 61-year-old Morris Swaby, of Chatteau in Clarendon was charged with shopbreaking and larceny.

According to the police, about 3:00 am, a business woman was alerted by a security company that her store was broken into and called the police.

Lawmen said security footage from the store was viewed and Swaby was identified removing items from the store. He was later arrested and charged.

Court dates for the four accused are being finalised.